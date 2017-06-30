Fireworks shows light up the skies for the Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July on a Tuesday this year, the holiday expands to include the weekend preceding the holiday plus Monday. Rockford hosts two fireworks shows: The ComEd Independence Day Spectacular on Sunday at Starlight Theater at Rock Valley College and the Rockford Fire and Ice parade and sky concert show at Davis Park on Tuesday, July 4. Durand Charm hosts an annual community Fourth of July Festival in and around Nick Saelens Memorial Park S. Center St. Events start at 2 p.m. daily and run though 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday with rides, food and family fun daily.
