Fireworks shows light up the skies fo...

Fireworks shows light up the skies for the Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Legal Record

With the Fourth of July on a Tuesday this year, the holiday expands to include the weekend preceding the holiday plus Monday. Rockford hosts two fireworks shows: The ComEd Independence Day Spectacular on Sunday at Starlight Theater at Rock Valley College and the Rockford Fire and Ice parade and sky concert show at Davis Park on Tuesday, July 4. Durand Charm hosts an annual community Fourth of July Festival in and around Nick Saelens Memorial Park S. Center St. Events start at 2 p.m. daily and run though 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday with rides, food and family fun daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Sun Fadumo from Toronto 1,212
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Jul 2 seen it all 70
Mike Webb (Dec '13) Jun 17 dang 5
witch beulah (Dec '10) Jun 7 Johnathan 28
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Jun '17 Leah 5
Attorney Mary Gaziano. May '17 Confused1 1
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May '17 Michael Pann 14
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,408 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC