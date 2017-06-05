Fighting cancer - a hot dog at a time: Polancic's the secret ingredient
At the La Salle County Relay for Life in 2016 holding up cancer awareness pamphlets was the Rehab Team from Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. From left, Denise Arellano, Andrea Meyer, Becky Wise, Carmen Friede, Janell Armstrong, Becky Jones, Bob Beguin and Helen Rockford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 8
|hmm
|4
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC