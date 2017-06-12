EPA provides $2.5M to resume Superfund cleanup in Southeast Rockford, Ill.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $2.5 million through a cooperative agreement to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to resume the cleanup at a Superfund site in Rockford, Ill. U.S. EPA previously provided more than $14 million to reimburse the state for past cleanup costs at the site.
