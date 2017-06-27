Driver charged with DUI after rollover accident near Sterling, Ill.

Police say alcohol was a factor in a two car rollover accident late Wednesday morning, June 21. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 2 just east of Plock Road. According to the Illinois State Police, a car driven by 48-year-old Susan E. Emmole was eastbound on Illinois Route 2 at a high rate of speed when it ran into the back of another car.

