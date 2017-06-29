Crystal Creek overflows, police close...

Crystal Creek overflows, police close Towne Park

Yesterday

ALGONQUIN - Police are prohibiting pedestrians from entering Towne Park in Algonquin, 100 Jefferson St., due to an overflow in Crystal Creek. Algonquin Police Sergeant Dennis Walker said the creek is running through the center of the park, affecting almost all of it.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Winnebago County was issued at June 29 at 3:37PM CDT

