Crystal Creek overflows, police close Towne Park
ALGONQUIN - Police are prohibiting pedestrians from entering Towne Park in Algonquin, 100 Jefferson St., due to an overflow in Crystal Creek. Algonquin Police Sergeant Dennis Walker said the creek is running through the center of the park, affecting almost all of it.
