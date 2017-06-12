Cheri Bustos: Democrats' Pathfinder to the Heartland
Illinois representative is helping to create a game plan to win the 24 seats needed to take a House majority in 2018 ROCKFORD, Ill.-Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is the only member of Democratic Party leadership from the Midwest, and now she has a new job: tutoring her fellow House Democrats on talking to the rural voters that her party has lost to Republicans. As one of just 12 Democratic House lawmakers representing a district carried by President Donald Trump in last year's election, the future of Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Webb (Dec '13)
|Jun 8
|hmm
|4
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Jun 7
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC