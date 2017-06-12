Cheri Bustos: Democrats' Pathfinder to the Heartland

Illinois representative is helping to create a game plan to win the 24 seats needed to take a House majority in 2018 ROCKFORD, Ill.-Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is the only member of Democratic Party leadership from the Midwest, and now she has a new job: tutoring her fellow House Democrats on talking to the rural voters that her party has lost to Republicans. As one of just 12 Democratic House lawmakers representing a district carried by President Donald Trump in last year's election, the future of Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.