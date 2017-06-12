Batavia man in critical condition aft...

Batavia man in critical condition after rollover crash near Kirkland

Monday Jun 12

Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more. KIRKLAND – A 20-year-old Batavia man was listed in critical condition Monday in a Rockford hospital Monday after police say his vehicle rolled over multiple times in a single-vehicle crash on Stone Quarry Road.

