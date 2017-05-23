Woman fatally struck by car in Harvar...

Woman fatally struck by car in Harvard identified, GoFundMe started

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Northwest Herald

The Winnebago County Coroner has identified the Harvard woman as Susan Hathcock, 59. A GoFundMe has been started for the family and has raised nearly $4,000. The page describes Hathcock as a "wonderful mom to many and dear friend to everyone she met."

