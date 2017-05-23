Woman fatally struck by car in Harvard identified, GoFundMe started
The Winnebago County Coroner has identified the Harvard woman as Susan Hathcock, 59. A GoFundMe has been started for the family and has raised nearly $4,000. The page describes Hathcock as a "wonderful mom to many and dear friend to everyone she met."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Johnathan
|28
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Jun 3
|Leah
|5
|Attorney Mary Gaziano.
|May 31
|Confused1
|1
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May '17
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May '17
|Bill
|69
|I Love Rockford
|Mar '17
|Holly
|9
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC