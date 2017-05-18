US industrial production posts biggest gain since 2014

American industry expanded production last month at the fastest pace in more than three years as manufacturers and mines r CINCINNATI - A judge in Cincinnati plans a pretrial hearing in the case of veteran Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who faces th ROCKFORD, Ill. - It was a small farm nearly 100 miles away and run by a man he never met, but it was enough to provide Yatte Moore with FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, a Greenwood Utilities lineman works on power lines in Durant, Miss., as cleanup continues from a possible tornado that swept through the rural community a day earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.