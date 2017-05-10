Upgrading Safety Equipment in High Sc...

Upgrading Safety Equipment in High School Machine Shops

Saturday May 6

The "Selfie for Safety" campaign encourages students, machinists, Do-It-Yourselfers, manufacturers or anyone who uses machinery and values safety to submit a "selfie" of themselves standing next to their favorite machine. For every "Selfie for Safety" that they receive, the company will donate money towards conducting a full survey of a local high school's machine shop to determine the safeguarding equipment required for OSHA/ANSI/NFPA 79 compliance, as well as the purchase and installation of that equipment.

