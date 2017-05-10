Albert and friends

Albert and friends

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Times

Albert Einstein will not be there, but his theories should be topics of discussion this summer at the Serena Lions Club summer camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 9, at Serena Grade School. Free to all students in grades four through six residing in the Community Unit 2 School District, the camp will focus on science and math activities, including chemistry experiments, logic games, puzzles and other STEM activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May 3 Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano May 3 Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) May 2 Bill 69
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Apr 30 Kurt P 4
I Love Rockford Mar '17 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar '17 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar '17 Cookie Queen 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC