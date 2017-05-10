Albert Einstein will not be there, but his theories should be topics of discussion this summer at the Serena Lions Club summer camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 9, at Serena Grade School. Free to all students in grades four through six residing in the Community Unit 2 School District, the camp will focus on science and math activities, including chemistry experiments, logic games, puzzles and other STEM activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.