Albert and friends
Albert Einstein will not be there, but his theories should be topics of discussion this summer at the Serena Lions Club summer camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 9, at Serena Grade School. Free to all students in grades four through six residing in the Community Unit 2 School District, the camp will focus on science and math activities, including chemistry experiments, logic games, puzzles and other STEM activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May 3
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Apr 30
|Kurt P
|4
|I Love Rockford
|Mar '17
|Holly
|9
|unique license plate Help
|Mar '17
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Mar '17
|Cookie Queen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC