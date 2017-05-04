Not all on board with Great Lakes Basin Railroad
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A 261-mile railroad cutting through Winnebago County west of Rockford will carry as many as a dozen trains a day at speeds of up to 55 mph if Frank Patton gets his wish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|May 3
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|May 3
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Apr 30
|Kurt P
|4
|I Love Rockford
|Mar '17
|Holly
|9
|unique license plate Help
|Mar '17
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Mar '17
|Cookie Queen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC