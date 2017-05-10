NASA wind tunnel tests rocket that wi...

NASA wind tunnel tests rocket that will take man to Mars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

It's set to be the world's most powerful rocket, but even NASA's Space Launch System is susceptible to the forces of nature. At the launchpad, the SLS rocket will be slammed with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, according to NASA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May 3 Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano May 3 Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) May 2 Bill 69
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Apr 30 Kurt P 4
I Love Rockford Mar '17 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar '17 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar '17 Cookie Queen 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC