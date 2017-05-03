NASA tests Orion motor that could sav...

NASA tests Orion motor that could save crew in emergency

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

If astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft encounter an emergency situation during launch, a life-saving abort system will activate within milliseconds to steer the crew module away from danger. NASA has now completed tests on the Launch Abort System's altitude control motor, further readying the craft for a crewed mission to Mars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) Wed Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano Wed Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Tue Bill 69
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Apr 30 Kurt P 4
I Love Rockford Mar '17 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar '17 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar '17 Cookie Queen 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC