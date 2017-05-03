NASA tests Orion motor that could save crew in emergency
If astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft encounter an emergency situation during launch, a life-saving abort system will activate within milliseconds to steer the crew module away from danger. NASA has now completed tests on the Launch Abort System's altitude control motor, further readying the craft for a crewed mission to Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|Wed
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Bill
|69
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Apr 30
|Kurt P
|4
|I Love Rockford
|Mar '17
|Holly
|9
|unique license plate Help
|Mar '17
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Mar '17
|Cookie Queen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC