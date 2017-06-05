Man convicted of murdering his defense lawyer proclaims innocence at sentencing
A Rockford, Illinois, man made just one statement when he was sentenced on Tuesday to natural life in prison for the murder of his defense lawyer. "I want to state I'm innocent of these charges," said the defendant, 55-year-old Richard Wanke, who added that he was directing his lawyers to file an expedited appeal.
