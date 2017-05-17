Investing Advice for May-December Mar...

Investing Advice for May-December Marriages

Wednesday May 17 Read more: US News & World Report

There are potential benefits that couples might experience when retiring at different ages, with one spouse continuing to earn income at the peak of his or her earning years. These days, marriage and other committed relationships come in all flavors - traditional man and woman of similar ages, people of widely differing ages, same-sex couples.

