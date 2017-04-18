EXCHANGE: Jeanne Gang opens up about ...

EXCHANGE: Jeanne Gang opens up about her architecture

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: SFGate

In this April 18, 2017 photo architect and Belvidere, Ill., native, Jeanne Gang talks about projects her team is working on in Chicago while speaking during a luncheon, at Giovanni's Restaurant & Convention Center in Rockford, Ill. The 1982 Belvidere High School graduate, among the world's most esteemed architects, came home today to discuss her art with a crowd of more than 300 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09) May 3 Michael Pann 14
Judge Lisa Fabiano May 3 Curious657 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) May 2 Bill 69
Donald Trump for President (Nov '16) Apr 30 Kurt P 4
I Love Rockford Mar '17 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar '17 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar '17 Cookie Queen 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC