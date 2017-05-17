EXCHANGE: Ex-basketball player inspir...

EXCHANGE: Ex-basketball player inspires urban farmers

In this April 24, 2017 photo, Yatte Moore, left, farm manager of Blackhawk Courts Farm and Garden in Rockford, Ill., gives a tour of his garden to founder and CEO of Growing Power, Will Allen, center, Allen, a former professional basketball player founded Growing Power Inc., and is a pioneer of urban agriculture in America. Moore is among those that found inspiration, and has been tending to an urban farm in a public housing complex in southeast Rockford for almost five years.

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Winnebago County was issued at May 17 at 3:40PM CDT

