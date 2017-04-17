Winnebago County lake to be dredged, reopened
The state of Illinois says it plans to dredge Olson Lake in northern Illinois so that it can be reopened as a swimming lake and beach. The Register Star reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the plans for the Rock Cut State Park lake in Winnebago County lake weeks after the same agency announced that it would close the lake this year because of warming water temperatures and siltation.
