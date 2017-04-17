Winnebago County lake to be dredged, ...

Winnebago County lake to be dredged, reopened

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Daily Herald

The state of Illinois says it plans to dredge Olson Lake in northern Illinois so that it can be reopened as a swimming lake and beach. The Register Star reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the plans for the Rock Cut State Park lake in Winnebago County lake weeks after the same agency announced that it would close the lake this year because of warming water temperatures and siltation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Mar 21 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
Donald Trump for President Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar '17 Cookie Queen 1
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar '17 Supporter 10
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar '17 barb 68
Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07) Mar '17 Mike 6
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC