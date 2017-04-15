Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory...

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of...

Saturday Apr 15

Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties in north-central Illinois A line of shows and thunderstorms is aligned with a cold front as it moves south and east into the Chicago area overnight. At 9PM heavy downpours were associated with this line of thunderstorms as it moved east-northeast through the Rockford area.

Rockford, IL

