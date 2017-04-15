Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of...
Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until midnight for portions of Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties in north-central Illinois A line of shows and thunderstorms is aligned with a cold front as it moves south and east into the Chicago area overnight. At 9PM heavy downpours were associated with this line of thunderstorms as it moved east-northeast through the Rockford area.
