Sound Advice: Miles Nielsen & The Rus...

Sound Advice: Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts with The Newbees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Singer/songwriter Miles Nielsen may well be the scion of Cheap Trick six-stringer and Pop/Rock legend Rick Nielsen, but don't imagine that the son has any affinity for his father's night-of-a-thousand-guitars-and-baseball-caps shtick. Miles Nielsen is very much his own artist and has offered conclusive proof on a number of releases, from his 2009 star-studded debut, Miles, and his 2011 band introduction, Presenting the Rusted Hearts , to the band's scintillating 2014 concert set Live in Rockford and last year's stellar Heavy Metal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Mar 21 Holly 9
unique license plate Help Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
Donald Trump for President Mar 21 Fascism befalls us 3
News 'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years Mar 16 Cookie Queen 1
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar '17 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar '17 Trump is the man 1
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC