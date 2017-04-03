Sound Advice: Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts with The Newbees

Singer/songwriter Miles Nielsen may well be the scion of Cheap Trick six-stringer and Pop/Rock legend Rick Nielsen, but don't imagine that the son has any affinity for his father's night-of-a-thousand-guitars-and-baseball-caps shtick. Miles Nielsen is very much his own artist and has offered conclusive proof on a number of releases, from his 2009 star-studded debut, Miles, and his 2011 band introduction, Presenting the Rusted Hearts , to the band's scintillating 2014 concert set Live in Rockford and last year's stellar Heavy Metal .

