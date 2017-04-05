Rockford man gets 59 years for killin...

Rockford man gets 59 years for killing wife, dumping body near Byron

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Daily Gazette

A judge has sentenced a northern Illinois man to 59 years in prison for killing his wife with a baseball bat in 2012 and dumping her body in the Rock River south of Byron. Todd Smith of Machesney Park maintained his innocence during Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

