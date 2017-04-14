Rock Falls man involved in fatal crash continues to improve
A Rock Falls man involved in a fatal crash in Sterling a week ago has been upgraded to fair condition in a Rockford hospital. Michael L. Mulberry, 38, had been in serious condition a day before at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
