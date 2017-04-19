Police reports for Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Samantha J. While, 17, of Rock Falls; 8:24 a.m. Tuesday at East Third Street and 18th Avenue; speeding and no insurance; given state citations. Michael B. Miller, 41, of Rockford; 8:46 a.m. Tuesday at East Fourth Street and 12th Avenue; use of electronic communication device while driving; given state citation.
