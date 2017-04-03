Midwest travel: Hunt for 10,000 eggs at inaugural Great Chicago Egg Hunt
More than 10,000 candy-filled eggs will have kids scrambling for prizes during the first Great Chicago Egg Hunt, presented by Medieval Times and the Chicago Park District's Maggie Daley Park on the park's central lawn. Following an opening parade of knights on horseback, three waves of colossal egg-hunting will be bookended by action-packed sword-fighting demonstrations, photo opportunities with Medieval Times' king and princess, interactive knights-in-training activities , crafts, games, face-painting and other family-friendly activities.
