Mercyhealth adds new partnership
Mercyhealth announced Friday a partnership with the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago to provide specialized pediatric services at its planned hospital in Rockford, Illinois, according to a press release. Mercyhealth will offer pediatric inpatient and outpatient services in areas such as cardiovascular surgery, urology and oncology, among others, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roscoe Police cars should read "To harass & To ... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Michael Pann
|14
|Judge Lisa Fabiano
|Wed
|Curious657
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|May 2
|Bill
|69
|Donald Trump for President (Nov '16)
|Apr 30
|Kurt P
|4
|I Love Rockford
|Mar '17
|Holly
|9
|unique license plate Help
|Mar '17
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Mar '17
|Cookie Queen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC