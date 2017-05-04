Mercyhealth adds new partnership

Mercyhealth adds new partnership

Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Mercyhealth announced Friday a partnership with the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago to provide specialized pediatric services at its planned hospital in Rockford, Illinois, according to a press release. Mercyhealth will offer pediatric inpatient and outpatient services in areas such as cardiovascular surgery, urology and oncology, among others, according to the release.

