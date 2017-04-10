Kaney Aerospace Acquires BVR Technologies From Esterline
Kaney Aerospace, an engineering, manufacturing and technology company serving Tier 1 and airframe prime manufacturers, announces the completion of its acquisition of BVR Technologies Co. from Esterline Corporation.
