Innocent but insane woman hospitalized for son's death
A Rockford, Illinois woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son will be hospitalized for life. Jody Kossow will be confined in the care of the Illinois Department of Human services for 100 years.
