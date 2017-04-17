'I got pretty scared for my life' a " Victims of bar shooting remember the night
Rock Falls Police say this man, shown here in a screen grab from video surveillance footage taken Saturday night outside the The Cooler, 311 W. Second St., in Rock Falls, is the suspect in a shooting at the bar that injured 4 people. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 815-622-1140.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Mar 21
|Holly
|9
|unique license plate Help
|Mar 21
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 21
|Fascism befalls us
|3
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Mar '17
|Cookie Queen
|1
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Supporter
|10
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|barb
|68
|Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC