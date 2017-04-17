'I got pretty scared for my life' a "...

'I got pretty scared for my life' a " Victims of bar shooting remember the night

Rock Falls Police say this man, shown here in a screen grab from video surveillance footage taken Saturday night outside the The Cooler, 311 W. Second St., in Rock Falls, is the suspect in a shooting at the bar that injured 4 people. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 815-622-1140.

