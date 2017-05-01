GALLERY: Bilderback Bests 40th Spring...

GALLERY: Bilderback Bests 40th Spring Classic at Rockford

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Rockford, IL- Michael Bilderback is making Victory Lane at Rockford Speedway like a second home. The 25 year old from nearby South Beloit, IL picked up his second straight Big 8 Series Spring Classic win at the speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Rockford, IL

