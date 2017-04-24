Evelyn Behling, Class of 2017

Evelyn "Evy" Behling, originally from Rockford, Illinois, studies Humanities at Yale University. At Yale she has been involved in one of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute societies on campus, known as the Federalist Party of the Yale Political Union, since her freshman year.

