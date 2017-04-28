Doctor accused in sexual assaults get 9 years for Medicare fraud
A federal judge Thursday sentenced Charles Dehaan to nine years in prison for fraudulently billing Medicare for house calls in which prosecutors allege the Rockford-area doctor molested his home-bound patients, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. The sentence was two years shy of the maximum term sought by prosecutors, who maintained that 64-year-old doctor had for years sexually assaulted elderly, seriously ill women during visits to their homes.
