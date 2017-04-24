Congressman supports high court ruling
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told a Rockford audience over the weekend he supported the 2015 Supreme Court decision requiring states to recognize same-sex marriage, a newspaper reported. At one time, the Channahon Republican supported an amendment banning such marriages and more recently, said the decision should be left up to the states.
