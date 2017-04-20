Church briefs: April 20, 2017
Gethsemane Gardens MB Church, 1500 E. Willow St., Kankakee, will have a dinner fundraiser Friday. Dinner will be $8 for chicken or $8.50 for rib tips , with spaghetti, potato salad, a slice of cake and two slices of bread.
