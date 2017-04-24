Card draw determines winner of Rockford school board race
Despite the casting of 517 votes to determine who would sit on the Rockford, Illinois school board, it took the drawing of a card to decide the winner. Anthony Dixon on Tuesday drew the queen of clubs from a 52-card deck to break a tie and win the contest to represent Rockford's Subdistrict A on the school board.
