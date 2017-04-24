Card draw determines winner of Rockfo...

Card draw determines winner of Rockford school board race

29 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Despite the casting of 517 votes to determine who would sit on the Rockford, Illinois school board, it took the drawing of a card to decide the winner. Anthony Dixon on Tuesday drew the queen of clubs from a 52-card deck to break a tie and win the contest to represent Rockford's Subdistrict A on the school board.

Rockford, IL

