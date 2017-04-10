An Illinois town just stepped into the war on drug pricing against Big Pharma
The town of Rockford, Illinois is suing Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals over the price of one of its blockbuster drugs, called Acthar . Rockford is accusing Mallinckrodt of taking advantage of its monopoly of the market and charging an exorbitant price for the drug - around $35,000 per vial.
