1957 cold case police and prosecutors sued for 'pervasive misconduct'

Friday Apr 14

Jack McCullough, right, with his attorney Russell Ainsworth; McCullough accuses officials of fabricating and hiding evidence and conspiring to convict him. Jack Daniel McCullough filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit Friday in federal court in Rockford, Illinois, accusing police and prosecutors of engaging in "pervasive misconduct" to frame him for an infamous cold case murder.

