1957 cold case police and prosecutors sued for a pervasive misconducta
Jack Daniel McCullough filed a wrongful conviction lawsuit Friday in federal court in Rockford, Illinois, accusing police and prosecutors of engaging in "pervasive misconduct" to frame him for an infamous cold case murder. He alleges they fabricated evidence, manipulated witnesses and conspired to win his conviction at any cost.
