Woodstock man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies

Shawn M. Rank, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rockford to the robberies of banks in Harvard , Genoa and Belvidere, and a Belvidere cash advance store, over a six-month period in 2016. Rank admitted in the plea to robbing Harvard Savings Bank, 58 N. Ayer St., on May 6. He made off with $2,700 after giving a teller a bag, displaying a gun and demanding money.

