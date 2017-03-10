Woodstock man pleads guilty to string...

Woodstock man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Northwest Herald

Shawn M. Rank, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rockford to the robberies of banks in Harvard , Genoa and Belvidere, and a Belvidere cash advance store, over a six-month period in 2016. Rank admitted in the plea to robbing Harvard Savings Bank, 58 N. Ayer St., on May 6. He made off with $2,700 after giving a teller a bag, displaying a gun and demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mon brian 8
I Love Rockford Mon brian 8
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07) Mar 2 Mike 6
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Feb 19 Fadumo from Canada 1,211
beverly park neighborhood (May '09) Feb 17 Veitchet 11
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC