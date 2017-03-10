Woodstock man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies
Shawn M. Rank, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rockford to the robberies of banks in Harvard , Genoa and Belvidere, and a Belvidere cash advance store, over a six-month period in 2016. Rank admitted in the plea to robbing Harvard Savings Bank, 58 N. Ayer St., on May 6. He made off with $2,700 after giving a teller a bag, displaying a gun and demanding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mon
|brian
|8
|I Love Rockford
|Mon
|brian
|8
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07)
|Mar 2
|Mike
|6
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,211
|beverly park neighborhood (May '09)
|Feb 17
|Veitchet
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC