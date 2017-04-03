What's Behind a Conservative Mormon's Call For...
It's not every day that a self-proclaimed conservative who spent more than a decade leading a right-wing think tank calls on his fellow people of faith to "stand down" on religious opposition to LGBT rights. But that's exactly what Paul Mero, former executive director of the Sutherland Institute, did this month in an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune .
