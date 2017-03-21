Video captures security guard shootin...

Video captures security guard shooting bank robbery suspect

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

ROCKFORD A video released this week by police in Rockford Illinois showing a security guard firing a gun at a suspect has gone viral. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and the FBI were called to an attempted bank robbery at Alpine Bank at 2218 Mulford Road on Jan. 20. In the video released by police you see a suspect enter the bank and fire a round into the ceiling.

Rockford, IL

