There's Another Duggar On The Way For This Scandalous Couple

Saturday Mar 18

Josh Duggar, the scandal-plagued eldest child of the 19 Kids and Counting Duggar clan, and his wife Anna are back - with a baby on the way. The couple took to the Duggar family website yesterday to announce via blog post that they are expecting a fifth child, a baby boy due later this year.

