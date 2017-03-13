Sycamore planning commission approves design for Meijer store

Sycamore City Manager Brian Gregory goes over issues on water retention management for the Meijer super center development during Monday's meeting at the Sycamore Center, 308 W. State Street. Sycamore Planning CommissionChairman Bill Davey address questions about fences and visual barriers for the Meijer supercenter development during Monday's meeting at the Sycamore Center, 308 W. State Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.