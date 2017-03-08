Students say prom dress code is 'body shaming'
Students at a private school are questioning the administration's new 21-page dress code policy for prom. They say parts of it amount to body shaming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07)
|Mar 2
|Mike
|6
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,211
|beverly park neighborhood (May '09)
|Feb 17
|Veitchet
|11
|Malory francis
|Feb '17
|MrsMagoo
|2
|I Love Rockford
|Jan '17
|Holly
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC