Starkville welcomes volunteers from Illinois

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their newest house on Owens Street this past week, with a visiting crew to help raise the walls and nail the boards. Students from Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, came to Starkville for a week-long volunteer mission.

