Sheriff: Man dead, woman stabbed in wake of Byron domestic dispute

BYRON – A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized in serious condition after a domestic dispute in Byron lead to a stabbing and a fatal car crash, the Ogle County Sheriff's Department said in a release. Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at 5:15 p.m.Thursday at 8438 Winnebago Lane.

