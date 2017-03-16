Security guard shot dead armed robber threatening staff with a gun
Quick-thinking Brian Harrison drew his gun and shot serial armed robber Lauren Turner, 34, before he was able to injure customers inside Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois. The robber was seen hiding his face as he thrust the bag towards staff with one hand and aimed his gun at clerks with the other.
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Famously Delicious' Beefaroo celebrates 50 years
|Thu
|Cookie Queen
|1
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Supporter
|10
|I Love Rockford
|Mar 13
|brian
|8
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07)
|Mar 2
|Mike
|6
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Feb 19
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,211
