Security guard shot dead armed robber...

Security guard shot dead armed robber threatening staff with a gun

Quick-thinking Brian Harrison drew his gun and shot serial armed robber Lauren Turner, 34, before he was able to injure customers inside Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois. The robber was seen hiding his face as he thrust the bag towards staff with one hand and aimed his gun at clerks with the other.

Rockford, IL

