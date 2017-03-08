Restaurant review: Dishes find taste sensations at JMK Nippon

The members of The Four Dishes, The Gazette's restaurant review team, were pleased with the taste of not only Helene Ramsdell's order of sushi but also with about every dish they tried during a recent visit to JMK Nippon in Rockford, Ill. Hours: Dinner - 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.