Restaurant review: Dishes find taste ...

Restaurant review: Dishes find taste sensations at JMK Nippon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The members of The Four Dishes, The Gazette's restaurant review team, were pleased with the taste of not only Helene Ramsdell's order of sushi but also with about every dish they tried during a recent visit to JMK Nippon in Rockford, Ill. Hours: Dinner - 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Panhandlers & Crackheads (Dec '07) Mar 2 Mike 6
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Feb 19 Fadumo from Canada 1,211
beverly park neighborhood (May '09) Feb 17 Veitchet 11
Malory francis Feb '17 MrsMagoo 2
I Love Rockford Jan '17 Holly 7
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC