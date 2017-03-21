Police reports for Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Adrian S. Hartness, 28, of Dixon; 11:57 a.m. Monday; warrant – failure to appear , Whiteside County warrant – failure to appear , and Ogle County warrant – failure to appear ; posted bond. Samantha N. Gillen, 25, of Dixon; 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Park Street; Lee County warrant – failure to appear ; posted bond.
