Police reports for Thursday, March 23, 2017

Tiffany M. Kotulek, 30, of Rock Falls; 10:17 a.m. Wednesday at Third Avenue and East 14th Street; Whiteside County warrant – failure to appear , Rockford warrant – failure to appear , driving while license revoked and failure to yield at a stop intersection; posted bond and given notice to appear in court. Jeremy M. Heide, 40, of Sterling; 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at Eighth Avenue and 11th Street; Whiteside County warrant – failure to appear ; taken to Whiteside County jail.

